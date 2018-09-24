Security alert sounded in Odisha due to sudden Maoist violence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sudden eruption of Maoist violence that saw killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA and a former MLA in the area close to Odisha border led the State police to sound high alert in the areas sensitive to the activities of Left Wing ultras.

The security forces in all the Maoist prone districts have been directed to remain on maximum alert, keep sharp vigil and collect intelligence regarding any movement of the Maoists. “Instructions have been issued to all the Maoist affected districts for remaining alert. The police are alert in Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada which are close to Andhra Pradesh,” Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told The Express. The Odisha Police is also in touch with Andhra Pradesh’s Greyhounds for collecting information.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government has deputed six special police teams to the Maoist-affected areas along the border with Odisha for conducting combing operations. The teams are checking the vehicles plying in the areas as well as connecting roads on the border. Vizianagaram SP G Palaraju said strict directions have been given to the police officials on the security of the elected representatives as well as intensifying the surveillance.