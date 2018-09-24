Home States Odisha

Trader shot dead over money dispute

The incident, which occurred at around 3.30 pm, is said to be a fallout of some financial dispute arising out of settlement of lottery money.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old businessman of Bhagatpur was shot dead over monetary dispute at Pithapur’s Kothasahi lane within Purighat police limits on Sunday afternoon sending shock waves in the city.  The deceased was identified as Dillip Sahu, a spice trader of Malgodown while the accused is Ajit Kumar Jena.

The incident, which occurred at around 3.30 pm, is said to be a fallout of some financial dispute arising out of settlement of lottery money. DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Jena had absconded after borrowing money from 10 to 12 persons including Sahu. On getting information about Jena’s presence at his house, Sahu had come to ask for his money. When Sahu demanded his money back, an irked Jena opened three rounds of fire at him killing him on the spot. The accused fled immediately after committing the crime. On being informed, senior police officers including the DCP rushed to the spot and conducted investigation with a scientific team. Police have launched a manhunt to nab accused Jena.

death financial dispute

