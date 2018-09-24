Tribal artistes yet to get prize money

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid lack of coordination, best performing tribal cultural troupes received only dummy cheques, but no money even as Sundargarh Special Development Council (SDC) has adopted a slew of measures to preserve and promote unique tribal culture and heritage.

A controversy erupted after the SDC recently organised Tribal Spring Festival in association with Panposh ITDA in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

After the final, the winner Saplata troupe of Lathikata block was given a dummy cheque of SBI for Rs 15,000 on July 29, while the runners-up and third placed team were given similar cheques for Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively. Leader of Saplata troupe Debanand Tirkey said the bank wants original cheque to make payment and without a joint account, they are not able to get the prize money.