Woman arrested for stealing newborn

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.The baby, stolen on Saturday, was rescued and handed over to her parents. The accused is a resident of Titigaon and was arrested from her relative’s place at Kanishi, about 15 km from here, Additional SP Shantanu Kumar Das said.

The woman went to Kanishi after stealing the baby and she was staying there, the police officer said.The ASP said the woman had been behaving abnormally since the death of her son around a month ago and was often seen roaming around the hospital premises, particularly near the maternity ward. The officer said the baby girl has been reunited with her mother and both are doing well in the hospital.

Jyoti Nahak of R Narayanpur village in Kabisuryanagar, the complainant, had delivered a baby girl at the hospital two days back. On Saturday, the baby was taken to the outdoor department by her grandmother for immunisation. Soon after, a woman approached her and said she was a volunteer working for the hospital. The woman offered to take the baby for immunisation and asked her to get ticket from the counter. However, when she returned with the ticket, she found the woman had disappeared. Later, she informed the police.