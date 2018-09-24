Home States Odisha

Woman arrested for stealing newborn

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.The baby, stolen on Saturday, was rescued and handed over to her parents. The accused is a resident of Titigaon and was arrested from her relative’s place at Kanishi, about 15 km from here, Additional SP  Shantanu Kumar Das said.

The woman went to Kanishi after stealing the baby and she was staying there, the police officer said.The ASP said the woman had been behaving abnormally since the death of her son around a month ago and was often seen roaming around the hospital premises, particularly near the maternity ward. The officer said the baby girl has been reunited with her mother and both are doing well in the hospital.

Jyoti Nahak of R Narayanpur village in Kabisuryanagar, the complainant, had delivered a baby girl at the hospital two days back. On Saturday, the baby was taken to the outdoor department by her grandmother for immunisation. Soon after, a woman approached her and said she was a volunteer working for the hospital. The woman offered to take the baby for immunisation and asked her to get ticket from the counter. However, when she returned with the ticket, she found the woman had disappeared. Later, she informed the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MKCG Medical College stealing stealing newborn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival