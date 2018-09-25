Home States Odisha

Administration fails to check witchcraft

There has been no let up in witchcraft related attacks and murders in Mayurbhanj district, which has the highest number of cases.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: There has been no let up in witchcraft-related attacks and murders in Mayurbhanj district, which has the highest number of cases. In most cases, the victims are elderly men and women who fall prey to suspicion of villagers.

Despite the implementation of law to foil the superstitious practice through Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act-2013, no awareness drive has been started by authority concerned. Property disputes, land rights of women and gender conflicts are some of the issues which take the shape of witchcraft practices, besides medical negligence of people in remote tribal belt.

On Sunday noon, two elderly women were hacked to death while another sustained serious injuries over the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Madhupur village under Jamda police limits of Rairangpur sub-division. The accused later surrendered before police and confessed to the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
witchcraft murders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?