Administration fails to check witchcraft

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: There has been no let up in witchcraft-related attacks and murders in Mayurbhanj district, which has the highest number of cases. In most cases, the victims are elderly men and women who fall prey to suspicion of villagers.

Despite the implementation of law to foil the superstitious practice through Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act-2013, no awareness drive has been started by authority concerned. Property disputes, land rights of women and gender conflicts are some of the issues which take the shape of witchcraft practices, besides medical negligence of people in remote tribal belt.

On Sunday noon, two elderly women were hacked to death while another sustained serious injuries over the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Madhupur village under Jamda police limits of Rairangpur sub-division. The accused later surrendered before police and confessed to the crime.