Boat a lifeline for villagers of two districts

BARIPADA: For thousands of villagers of five panchayats under Karanjia sub-division in Mayurbhanj district, putting their lives at risk to cross Baitarani river on country boat is a daily affair. A lone country boat is their only mode of communication to reach Keonjhar in the absence of a bridge.

As per reports, around 50,000 villagers of Baidyanath, Angarpada, Raruan, Nuagaon and Budhamora panchayats got to Keonjhar, which is nine km away from the block headquarters, on boat for their daily needs and marketing. It is 40 km away from the block by road. “It is risky to cross the river in the country boat. We also transport our vehicles and cattle on it and it becomes very dangerous at times. A bridge over the river at Mukuna Ghat in Raruan block will help us,” said a villager.

Locals said if a bridge comes up, it will reduce travel time considerably between the two districts. Though a bridge over the river has been a long-pending demand of the people of both the districts, no step has been taken so far. It will also help the villagers of Rengalobedha, Kemdiha, Nandapur, Unchabali, Bhonda, Kangshara, Padmapur, Paharabhanga, Rampur, Baramhpur, Jatipur and Champua of Keonjhar district reach Raruan. Repeated demands for a bridge have yielded no result, they alleged.

It is manageable to cross the river during summer and inter, but it becomes risky during monsoon when the water level rises drastically, another villager said.Former Sarpanch of Baidyanath Narottam Naik said the villagers have two options: either to travel 40 km or take country boat to reach Keonjhar in the absence of bridge over the river. But most of the people prefer river route risking their lives to reach early, he added.

Jashipur MLA Mangal Singh Mudi said, “After discussing with his Champua counterpart Sanatan Mahakud, we will submit a proposal to construct a bridge over the river at Mukuna Ghat under Biju Setu Yojana.”