Congress ridicules Shah’s BJD bashing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress on Monday ridiculed BJP national president Amit Shah’s criticism of the BJD Government in Odisha and alleged that the two political parties help each other on every occasion.

BJD and BJP were partners in Government for nine years between 2000 and 2009 and have good relation even now, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said.

“Before General Elections next year, such statement of Shah is just like Veda recital by Satan,” Patnaik said. Both BJD and BJP have an understanding to grab power in the State by hook or by crook, he said.

Stating that in the near future, their (BJD and BJP) game is going to be more interesting, Patnaik said, “People of Odisha will enjoy this, but will make suitable decision in appropriate time.”