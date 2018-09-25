De-worming tablets leave 90 students ill

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: More than 90 students of UP School at Ghunsar of Saintala block in the district were taken ill after consuming de-worming tablets on Monday.

As per reports, the school authorities distributed de-worming tablet Albendazole, supplied by the Health department, among the students. More than 50 of the total 140 students who were administered the medicine were shifted to CHC, Saintala after they complained of uneasiness.

A special medical team formed by Balangir CDMO was rushed to Saintala to take stock of the situation. Later, Titlagarh legislator Tukuni Sahu, former legislator Surendra Singh Bhoi and CDMO Sugyanendra Mishra reached the spot and held discussions with the authorities concerned.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Narasingh Mishra demanded a high level probe into the incident. He alleged that the hospital campus where the medicine was stored is not maintained properly. However, the CDMO said all the affected students returned home after treatment and there is no need to panic.