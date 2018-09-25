Home States Odisha

De-worming tablets leave 90 students ill

More than 90 students of UP School at Ghunsar of Saintala block in the district were taken ill after consuming de-worming tablets on Monday.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: More than 90 students of UP School at Ghunsar of Saintala block in the district were taken ill after consuming de-worming tablets on Monday.

As per reports, the school authorities distributed de-worming tablet Albendazole, supplied by the Health department, among the students. More than 50 of the total 140 students who were administered the medicine were shifted to CHC, Saintala after they complained of uneasiness.

A special medical team formed by Balangir CDMO was rushed to Saintala to take stock of the situation. Later, Titlagarh legislator Tukuni Sahu, former legislator Surendra Singh Bhoi and CDMO Sugyanendra Mishra reached the spot and held discussions with the authorities concerned.

Leader of Opposition in  Assembly Narasingh Mishra demanded a high level probe into the incident. He alleged that the hospital campus where the medicine was stored is not maintained properly. However, the CDMO said all the affected students returned home after treatment and there is no need to panic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP School Ghunsar de-worming tablets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?