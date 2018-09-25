Enzen junior manager held for graft

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A junior manager working for Bangalore-based firm, Enzen Global, was on Monday arrested by Jagatsinghpur police on charges of misappropriation of funds.

The accused, identified as Priyabrat Mahali, a resident of Chainipur in Kendrapara district, worked as a junior manager for Enzen Global, and was posted at the section office at Dihasai under Jagatsinghpur electrical division office. Enzen Global has been engaged by Energy department for power distribution and bill collection in Jagatsinghpur, Biridi, Nuagaon, Balikuda and Raghunathpur areas.

Mahali has been accused of misppropriating electricity bills of consumers. Recently, some consumers alleged that despite paying their electricity bills on time, the same was not updated on record.During investigation, it was found that bills worth `2 lakh were misappropriated by the accused, who had given false vouchers and payment slips to the consumers. Sources said electricity bills of 32 consumers of Dihasai section office have not been updated in their individual accounts since January 1, 2017.

Based on the allegations and the findings of the probe, project manager of Enzen Global Rudra Pratap Das lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station against the junior manager who was arrested and forwarded to court on Monday.