Farmers on indefinite stir over irregular disbursement of crop insurance

The agitating farmers alleged that many farmers of the district have received less amount of money compared to actual insurance claims for the crop loss due to drought in 2017 Kharif.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:15 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers, under the banner of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS), on Monday launched an indefinite dharna in front of collectorate over irregular disbursement of crop insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) ) for crop loss during 2017 Kharif.

The agitating farmers alleged that many farmers of the district have received less amount of money compared to actual insurance claims for the crop loss due to drought in 2017 Kharif. The farmers demanded that the government and the insurance company resolve the issue and disburse the actual insurance claims.

Advisor of SZKSS, Ashok Pradhan said irregularities have been found in 12 gram panchayats, which has been merged with Sambalpur city to make it a Municipal Corporation besides 21 other panchayats in the district.

Some localities, which are now part of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, had suffered 70 per cent paddy crop loss during the Kharif-2017.

