Government issues Ama Gaon Ama Bikash guidelines

The State Government on Monday issued guidelines for Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme for which there is a budgetary provision of `1250 crore for 2018-19.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday issued guidelines for Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme for which there is a budgetary provision of Rs 1250 crore for 2018-19. The guidelines were approved at a meeting of the State Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the guidelines, local people, community organisations, public representatives, Government officials and other stakeholders will identify and can suggest the required projects to bridge the gap and missing link in infrastructure development which are not taken out of any other State or Central Government schemes.

However, the suggested projects under the programme will be approved by the Chief Minister. Funds for the projects will be sanctioned by the Panchayati Raj department to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs). The DRDA will sanction funds to panchayat samitis on receipt of project lists in two instalments.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said the projects under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme will be implemented departmentally. Of the total approved cost, two per cent will be utilised as administrative contingency of which one per cent will be for the blocks and 0.5 per cent each for DRDAs and administrative department.

The funds will be for expenditures on convening meetings, social audit, inspection of sites, photograph of projects in different stages of video-conferencing, data entry, mobile support, procurement of computer  and printer with scanner and xerox by following due financial procedure, he said.The Chief Secretary said the ceiling for the projects will be between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh and executed by the panchayat samitis. The Government may, however, relax the ceiling in exceptional cases.

The district Collector will be in overall charge of supervision and monitoring of work under the programme. The Project Director of DRDA, district planning officer, district panchayat officer and block development officer will review the progress of work every fortnight and inform the Collector, he said.

