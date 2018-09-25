Jails filled to brim as lawyers’ stir continues

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The indefinite strike by lawyers of the State that has been continuing for nearly one month has paralysed court work in Kendrapara district.Jails in the districts are filled to the brim with scores of under-trial prisoners waiting for bail hearings. “Several inmates could not move their bail applications in the courts due to the lawyers’ strike as a result of which the jails are now full of under-trial prisoners,” said an official of Kendraprara sub-jail. Around 420 inmates are presently lodged in the jail. The number was 238 prior to the strike, he added.

The strike has relatives of the inmates worried. Mohammad Akil, a resident of Kendrapara, said his son was arrested in a petty theft case on September 1 and he has been running from pillar to post to secure his bail. Ashok Mallick, a resident of Patkura, said his house was demolished by some persons last month. “I had approached a lawyer to file a civil suit in the court at Kendrapara to restrain the hooligans from evicting me from my house. But the lawyer expressed his inability to file a case in the court owing to the lawyers’ strike”, he added.

Sanjay Jena, the additional public prosecutor of Kendrapara court said, “Everyday, around 30 bail applications are disposed of in the five courts of the district. Around 300 bail petitions are currently pending in the courts for disposal due to the strike. In some petty cases, police are releasing the accused on personal bond (PR) from the respective police stations”.

Meanwhile, Ranjan Das, a lawyer from Pattamundai, said the strike has also affected the lawyers who are forced to abstain from work. “Our strike is continuing as the police are yet to arrest those responsible for attacking a lawyer in Cuttack last month,” he added. The lawyers have been on indefinite strike since August 29 to protest the inaction of the police in arresting those responsible for assaulting a lawyer in Cuttack.