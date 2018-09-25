Home States Odisha

Jharkhand stir hits East Coast Railway services

Owing to the protest, the Kharagpur-Bhadrak Passenger from Kharagpur and Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger from Bhadrak was cancelled on Monday.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The rail roko agitation by Bharat Jakat Maji Pargana Mahal in Jharkhand and some parts of West Bengal under South Eastern Railway jurisdiction affected train services in the areas under East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday.

“Rail service has been affected on Howrah-Chennai main line especially at Bhadrak and other places. As a result, most of the trains were controlled enroute,” ECoR officials said. Due to late running of trains, Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Tuesday as its pairing train from Howrah was cancelled on Monday.

Similarly, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar/Puri will remain cancelled on Tuesday due to cancellation of the connecting train. Besides, Puri-Khurda Road Passenger and Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will also remain cancelled on Tuesday from both the directions due to modernisation work at Puri railway station, ECoR officials informed.

Owing to the protest, the Kharagpur-Bhadrak Passenger from Kharagpur and Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger from Bhadrak was cancelled on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
East Coast Railway Bharat Jakat Maji Pargana Mahal rail roko agitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?