Jharkhand stir hits East Coast Railway services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The rail roko agitation by Bharat Jakat Maji Pargana Mahal in Jharkhand and some parts of West Bengal under South Eastern Railway jurisdiction affected train services in the areas under East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday.

“Rail service has been affected on Howrah-Chennai main line especially at Bhadrak and other places. As a result, most of the trains were controlled enroute,” ECoR officials said. Due to late running of trains, Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on Tuesday as its pairing train from Howrah was cancelled on Monday.

Similarly, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Bhubaneswar/Puri will remain cancelled on Tuesday due to cancellation of the connecting train. Besides, Puri-Khurda Road Passenger and Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger will also remain cancelled on Tuesday from both the directions due to modernisation work at Puri railway station, ECoR officials informed.

Owing to the protest, the Kharagpur-Bhadrak Passenger from Kharagpur and Bhadrak-Balasore Passenger from Bhadrak was cancelled on Monday.