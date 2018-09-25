Keep Das away from Paradip: BJD activists

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hundreds of BJD activists who attended a party’s organisational meeting at Bhubaneswar on Sunday unanimously demanded to keep Jagatsinghpur district president Bishnu Das away from the party affairs in Paradip Assembly Constituency.

After expulsion of former minister and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout from BJD, the demand has gained momentum as they sought the intervention of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

On Sunday, around 500 BJD activists led by local MP Kulamani Samal had attended the organisational meeting on Paradip Assembly Constituency chaired by party observer for Jagatsinghpur and Minister Prafulla Samal and co-observer Pratap Jena in Capital City to strengthen party base in Port Town after removal of Rout.

It was decided to organise a Mahila Samabesh on September 30 at Paradip. Elected representatives and BJD leaders alleged that Das has created factions among the party workers in the town and demanded that action be taken against him.

Last week, Das visited Paradip and interacted with several groups of rebel BJD leaders ignoring the urban BJD unit president and the chairman of Paradip Municipality.