Man held for killing friend

Talcher police on Sunday arrested Kishori Behera of Kurdole village for stabbing his friend Bhikari Bhutia to death.

ANGUL: Talcher police on Sunday arrested Kishori Behera of Kurdole village for stabbing his friend Bhikari Bhutia to death.

Police said Kishori and Bhikari were into the business of supplying cement and chips to contractors. Both of them recently had a dispute which turned ugly. On Sunday, when Bhikari was returning from a canal after taking bath, Kishori attacked him with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

Bhikari was rushed to Talcher hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Bhikari’s son, Dangua, lodged an FIR in the police station alleging that his father was killed by Kishori. IIC Soubhagya Kumar Swain said an unnatural death case was registered in the police station initially and later converted to a murder case.

He said the murder was a fallout of a dispute between Kishori and Bhikari. Swain said the body has been seized and sent for postmortem.

