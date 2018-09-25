Home States Odisha

Palm plantation drive to check lightning deaths

In a bid to check instances of lightning deaths, climate change, drought, flood and cyclone, the Baripada Forest Division has started a palm tree plantation drive across Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 25th September 2018

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to check instances of lightning deaths, climate change, drought, flood and cyclone, the Baripada Forest Division has started a palm tree plantation drive across Mayurbhanj district.
The department has planted 400 saplings and palm seeds on the roadside with the help of locals and teachers of Jamsuli and Baghabasa primary schools under Kaptipada forest range. Besides, an awareness campaign has been started on the benefits of planting palm trees in the rural areas of the district.
Officials said 28 people have died of lightning this year across the district. Most such cases have been reported from the rural areas.

Palm trees act as protective shield for human beings on the ground, especially pa ddy fields, during lightning. The tree, owing to its height, absorbs the impact of lightning and helps save precious lives. The Forest department has directed all Regional Conservators of Forest and Divisional Forest Officers to ensure palm trees (Borassus Flabellifer) are planted on boundaries of forests, plantation areas, barren land and road side.

According to Forest Ranger of Kaptipada forest range Maheswar Singh, “the trees effectively address environmental concerns and also help conserve water and regulate underground water table,” Singh said. He added that palm trees are drought resistant and help in addressing the issue of soil erosion.

