Police issue SOP for Malkangiri politicians

MALKANGIRI:A day after a sitting TDP MLA and a former legislator were killed by Maoists in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, security forces have been put on alert in Malkangiri district, which shares its border with the neighbouring State.

Informing about the measures taken for the security of elected representatives, Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said, “We have issued an advisory to the politicians asking them to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) by informing police well in advance about their travel plans so that we can provide them security and ensure their safety.”

The advisory has been issued to all the peoples’ representatives, including sarpanch, block chairman, ZP chairman, MLAs and MP, Meena added.As Livitiput, where the Maoists killed the two TDP leaders, is located barely 15 km from Araku town, and close to Koraput-Malkangiri border, police forces are extra vigilant to prevent possible sneaking of the rebels into the district, sources said. Sitting TDP MLA Sarveshwar Rao and former Araku MLA Siveri Soma were killed in cold blood by the Maoists on Sunday as they set out on road journey without informing police about their travel plans.

Police in various police stations across the district and Border Security Force personnel deployed at various locations have been put on high alert in the wake of the killings. Operations in the area under CPI(Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) committee has been intensified to nab the ultras.With the Maoists observing their 14th formation day week till September 27, security personnel have been reportedly asked to be on high alert. Had the SOP been followed by the two leaders, the killings could have been averted, opined security experts here, adding that the leaders had not informed police.

Maoist leader wants dam water level reduced

Malkangiri: Identifying himself as Kailash, the Maoist leader in an audio tape released to media on Monday threatened the Government of dire consequence if the water level in Chitrakonda dam reservoir is not reduced soon. The Government must be ready to face the heat if steps are not initiated in this regard soon, he warned. Demanding due compensation for the people affected by rain in the cut-off region, Kailash said standing crops like paddy and ragi on a large area have been damaged due to heavy rain. The torrential rain has also claimed the lives of many domestic animals and cattle in the region for which poor people have been worst hit, he said. Criticising Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Kailash said construction of Gurupriya bridge and its inauguration by Naveen would not help in development of the cut-off area when the poor villagers there are not getting food. The bridge would only help in exploitation of people there, he alleged.