Home States Odisha

Probe sought into poor PMGSY work

Six major rural roads in Erasama block of the district are in poor state due to sub-standard work and lack of maintenance, putting the locals to hardship.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Six major rural roads in Erasama block of the district are in poor state due to sub-standard work and lack of maintenance, putting the locals to hardship.

As per reports, Borikina-Sumuda, Debgram-Jagannathpur, 7-km Paldhuabandh-Garia, 5-km Titira-Oradanga and Tigiria-Kundeswer roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been filled with potholes after a few months of its completion due to poor quality of construction.

Last month, former MLA and BJD leader Umesh Swain had sought the intervention of Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha in the matter demanding departmental inquiry. He had also urged the Vigilance to probe into the alleged corruption of about `300 crore in different construction works, including six roads, of Rural Development department in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly Constituency.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Susant Kumar Sen said the officials have already started an inquiry into the irregularities of construction works, including six major roads. A team has already inspected these roads and further investigation is on, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Erasama block

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?