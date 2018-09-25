Probe sought into poor PMGSY work

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Six major rural roads in Erasama block of the district are in poor state due to sub-standard work and lack of maintenance, putting the locals to hardship.

As per reports, Borikina-Sumuda, Debgram-Jagannathpur, 7-km Paldhuabandh-Garia, 5-km Titira-Oradanga and Tigiria-Kundeswer roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been filled with potholes after a few months of its completion due to poor quality of construction.

Last month, former MLA and BJD leader Umesh Swain had sought the intervention of Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha in the matter demanding departmental inquiry. He had also urged the Vigilance to probe into the alleged corruption of about `300 crore in different construction works, including six roads, of Rural Development department in Balikuda-Erasama Assembly Constituency.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Susant Kumar Sen said the officials have already started an inquiry into the irregularities of construction works, including six major roads. A team has already inspected these roads and further investigation is on, he added.