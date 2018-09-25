Home States Odisha

Refinery-hit villagers seek drainage system

IOCL refinery affected villagers of Paradip, who have been demanding construction of a drainage system to discharge excess rainwater from their villages, have vowed to intensify their agitation.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: IOCL refinery affected villagers of Paradip, who have been demanding construction of a drainage system to discharge excess rainwater from their villages, have vowed to intensify their agitation.
The residents alleged that nothing has been done by IOCL to drain stagnant water from their villages. They added that several thatched houses were damaged this monsoon owing to accumulation of rainwater in their localities. The villagers said due to silting and growth of weed, the drain which discharges rainwater in Niharuni river remains clogged. They alleged that discharge of waste water from the refinery has resulted in water logging which has also affected agriculture fields.

Sources said on September 9, 2016, the then additional district magistrate of Paradip had convened a meeting with officials of IOCL, Tehsildar, Kujang and elected representatives to find out alternative solution to mitigate the woes of the villagers. It was decided that drains connecting the refinery to the nearby river will be cleaned. IOCL officials had also agreed to clean the river before the onset of monsoon every year. However, nothing has yet been done in this regard, rued the villagers.

The affected villagers have demanded construction of a drainage system from Rangiagada railway over bridge to Niharuni river to channelise stagnant water. The villagers have also demanded supply of drinking water to Rangiagada and Chandinipada localities.

