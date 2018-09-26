Election booths to be made disabled friendly in 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has decided to ensure access of persons with disabilities (PwDs) to election booths and voting materials during the ensuing 2019 General Elections to safeguard their rights.

The issue was discussed at the first meeting of the State advisory board on disability, constituted under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Prafulla Samal said the Government is committed to take steps for representation of PwDs in the three-tier panchayati raj system.

He said the Government is committed to retrofitting all Government buildings to ensure complete accessibility. Besides, it will be mandatory for all new buildings to include accessibility features.

Samal said text to speech software for Odia language will be developed and accessible websites created for the benefit of PwDs. Steps will also be taken to ensure accessibility to document for them.

Besides, the Government would ensure services in banking and other financial institutions for the PWDs. Services relating to issue of Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID card and BPL card will also be ensured for them, Samal said and added that steps will be taken to facilitate services under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), housing, self-employment programmes and public distribution system.

Stating that special educators will be engaged in all schools, Samal said equal opportunity cells will be opened in colleges and universities. Sign language interpreters will be appointed to facilitate public services to PwDs across the State.Among others, Principal Secretary in SSEPD department Niten Chandra was present.