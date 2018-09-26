Home States Odisha

Farmer develops low-cost lift irrigation system

The innovation of Gouda, a marginal farmer of Gothakisa village under Polasara block in Ganjam district, draws water through the force of suction.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dwitikrushna Gouda with his lift irrigation system near his farm land

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Necessity is the mother of invention, the adage certainly holds true for 45-year-old Dwitikrushna Gouda, who has developed a low-cost lift irrigation system that does not require power or fuel to pump water into the farmland.

The innovation of Gouda, a marginal farmer of Gothakisa village under Polasara block in Ganjam district, draws water through the force of suction. He has developed the system using a non-return valve, a gate wall, PVC pipe, foot valve and other accessories.The pipe fitted with a gate wall and foot valve is filled with water and suction force is created by a vacuum. With atmospheric pressure and suction process, the force raises water to about 20 feet. And, he has invested only Rs 3,000 in the project.

Gouda doesn’t possess any technical qualification apart from a working experience in plumbing and electrical repairing by carrying out odd jobs in his village. With that knowledge and hard work that entailed many misses, he developed the system in two months.

Gouda owns two acres of agriculture land but has been totally dependant on rainwater for cultivation. With rains becoming more and more unpredictable and deficient, his hardships had been mounting year after year. On learning of different farming schemes of the Government, he tried to avail a loan for installing a lift irrigation point on his land. But after running pillar to post for four long years without any result, he decided to take things into his own hands.

He developed not only the suction-based lift irrigation system but made three prototypes, one of which he sold to his friend at production cost. Recently, Agriculture Field Officer Anadi Sahu visited the village and praised him for his innovation. He has also submitted an application to the Agriculture department for demonstration of the technology for Government recognition and support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lift irrigation system Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh