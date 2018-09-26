Farmer develops low-cost lift irrigation system

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Necessity is the mother of invention, the adage certainly holds true for 45-year-old Dwitikrushna Gouda, who has developed a low-cost lift irrigation system that does not require power or fuel to pump water into the farmland.

The innovation of Gouda, a marginal farmer of Gothakisa village under Polasara block in Ganjam district, draws water through the force of suction. He has developed the system using a non-return valve, a gate wall, PVC pipe, foot valve and other accessories.The pipe fitted with a gate wall and foot valve is filled with water and suction force is created by a vacuum. With atmospheric pressure and suction process, the force raises water to about 20 feet. And, he has invested only Rs 3,000 in the project.

Gouda doesn’t possess any technical qualification apart from a working experience in plumbing and electrical repairing by carrying out odd jobs in his village. With that knowledge and hard work that entailed many misses, he developed the system in two months.

Gouda owns two acres of agriculture land but has been totally dependant on rainwater for cultivation. With rains becoming more and more unpredictable and deficient, his hardships had been mounting year after year. On learning of different farming schemes of the Government, he tried to avail a loan for installing a lift irrigation point on his land. But after running pillar to post for four long years without any result, he decided to take things into his own hands.

He developed not only the suction-based lift irrigation system but made three prototypes, one of which he sold to his friend at production cost. Recently, Agriculture Field Officer Anadi Sahu visited the village and praised him for his innovation. He has also submitted an application to the Agriculture department for demonstration of the technology for Government recognition and support.