Lawyers’ stir hits Government offices

Offices located near Orissa High Court and subordinate courts wore a deserted look as the lawyers intensified their stir.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Agitating lawyers on Tuesday paralysed functioning of several Government and public sector undertaking (PSU) offices in the City by staging demonstrations and picketing demanding the arrest of those involved in the assault of one of their colleagues last month.

Offices located near Orissa High Court and subordinate courts wore a deserted look as the lawyers intensified their stir. Offices including Collectorate, Treasury, Excise, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), banks, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Board of Revenue, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Inspector General of Registration (IGR), State Transport Authority (STA), Sub-Collector, Sub-Registrar, District Education Officer, Block Education Officer, SP (Rural) remained closed as officials were prevented from discharging their duties by the lawyers.

However, the agitating lawyers, who staged picketing at the four gates of the High Court premises, allowed the Collegiate School to run as usual. Orissa High Court Bar Association secretary Satyabrata Mohanty on Monday had said if the lawyers’ demands are not met by Wednesday, they will gherao Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The lawyers have been alleging that despite several requests, no concrete steps have been taken to arrest those involved in the assault of Association member Debi Prasad Patnaik in the city last month.

