Home States Odisha

NH projects in State on slow track

A glaring example is the Panikoili-Rajamunda section of NH-215.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The National Highways Authority of India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Even a year after the State Government’s request to the Centre to expedite implementation of different National Highway (NH) projects including a few flyovers at important locations to ease congestion, there has been no visible progress.

A glaring example is the Panikoili-Rajamunda section of NH-215. The project, sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2004-05, was notified for expansion by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under National Highway Development Project (NHDP-III) in 2007.
Four-laning of the 167 km stretch from Panikoili to Rimuli was started on May 2, 2013 and scheduled to be completed by October 28, 2015. But it has remained incomplete even after five years.

Attributing the delay to slow land acquisition process of the State Government, sources in NHAI said expansion of 159 km out of 167 km has been completed. It has been targeted to complete the remaining seven km by end of March, 2019.

NHAI sources said on Rimuli-Rajamunda section (96 km), the project has been divided into two packages. Work on the 46-km stretch from Rimuli (in Keonjhar district) to Koida (in Sundargarh) was started on May 12, 2018 with an estimated cost of about `668 crore. The scheduled date of completion is May 11, 2020. The project is being executed by Montecarlo Construction Limited.

Similarly, the 54-km stretch from Koida to Rajamunda in Sundargarh district, which will be a cement concrete road entailing an investment of Rs 1,020 crore, will be completed by May 7, 2020. The work is being implemented in joint venture by KMC Construction and RKD Construction.

Expressing concern over inordinate delay in completion of major NH road projects in the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had taken up the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his visit to New Delhi in September last year.

The Chief Minister had also requested Gadkari for construction of two flyovers in the Capital City, one near Khandagiri square and the other at Gohira near Infovalley-2. The two projects are yet to take off.
The NH projects flagged by Naveen include four-laning of Cuttack-Angul (NH-42) and Barkote-Panposh (NH-23), six-laning of Chandikhole-Balasore (NH-16) and four-laning of Chandikhole-Duburi-Talcher section of NH-200.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Highway Panikoili-Rajamunda section NH-215

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh