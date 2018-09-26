Home States Odisha

Odisha government lines up functions for Gandhiji’s birth anniversary

The State Government has decided to organise a number of programmes for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which will be celebrated for two years from October 2 this year.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to organise a number of programmes for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which will be celebrated for two years from October 2 this year.
A decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here on Tuesday. Stating that he has proposed to include ‘Ahimsa’ in the Preamble of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said Independence was not the only aim of Mahatma Gandhi. “His (Gandhiji’s) prime objective was to develop the fundamental values in Indian society. Gandhiji believed in truth and non-violence and these two mantras have become more relevant in present day society,” Naveen said.

The meeting decided to set up five sub-committees for celebration of the anniversary in a grand manner. Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda said padyatras and memorial meets will be held across the State during the period. The anniversary would be celebrated in schools, colleges and universities, urban local bodies, blocks and gram panchayats, Panda said and added a new website will be opened to propagate the messages and life of Gandhiji. He said a function will be organised at Cuttack on March 23 to commemorate the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Odisha.

Besides, statues of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed in all district headquarters as well as the places where he had visited while one major thoroughfare in the districts will be named as Mahatma Gandhi Marg. The meeting also decided to incorporate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in the Plus-II syllabus. Besides, the State Government will consider convening a special session of the Assembly in 2019.
During the two-year celebration, one Kasturba gram panchayat will be identified in each block. Leader of the Opposition Narasingha Mishra proposed that old age pension should be raised from `300 to at least `1,000 per month as elderly people even after 72 years of Independence face problem in arranging a square meal every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Ahimsa birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh