Restriction on political ads

Published: 26th September 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has imposed restrictions on telecast of political advertisements in electronic media including cable operators without prior certification from competent authority.

“All advertisements of political nature shall not be telecast in television channels and cable networks without getting prior certification from competent authority,” stated a notification issued by CEO Surendra Kumar.

All political advertisements intended to be displayed across the State will now have to get certification from the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee of the CEO’s office.
Similarly, advertisements proposed to be displayed or telecast within the district are to be pre-certified by the district level media certification and monitoring committee headed by the Collector-cum-district election officer and returning officer, the CEO said.

Drawing attention of all concerned including political parties, the CEO said the restriction on political advertisements in electronic media was imposed as per the April 13, 2004 order of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, such restrictions were imposed when the model code of conduct was in force. It is for the first time that the CEO issued such a directive for electronic media even though the Supreme Court passed the order in 2004.

As per the SC order, each registered political party and contesting candidate proposing to issue advertisement in television channels and/or cable networks will have to apply to the Election Commission or officers designated by the Election Commission not  later than three days prior to the date of the proposed commencement of the telecast of such advertisement.

Any other person or unregistered political parties are required to apply seven days prior to the date of the telecast. The application should be accompanied by two copies of the proposed advertisement in electronic form along with a duly attested transcript.

