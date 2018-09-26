Rift in Paradip BJD comes to fore

By Express News Service

PARADIP: After expulsion of former minister and local MLA Damodar Rout from the BJD, Paradip unit of the ruling party has split into three factions.While local MP Kulamani Samal is leading a group comprising his supporters including chairman of Paradip Municipality Basant Biswal, former ZP president Sabita Mohapatra and urban BJD unit president Sumant Biswal, another faction with Kujang block unit BJD president Chittaranjan Mishra and Kujang panchayat samiti chairman Smruti Ranjan Behera is being led by Rout. Similarly, another group comprising district BJD unit secretary Manindra Guru and trade union leader Santosh Patnaik is being guided by district unit president Bishnu Das.

Factionalism in Paradip BJD once again came to the fore on Sunday as a majority of party workers owing allegiance to Das and Rout abstained from an organisational meeting convened by district BJD party observer and Minister Prafulla Samal and co-observer Pratap Jena to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party base in Paradip.

Samal said the party has conducted a meeting among the councillors of Paradip Municipality, ZP members, sarpanches, PS members of different panchayats of Kujang and Tirtol blocks to organise Mahila Samabesh at Kujang on September 30.