Woman dies after delivery, medical negligence alleged

Sabita and her husband Sonia Bhoi of Mashiput had come to the MCH on Monday for a regular pre-natal check up.

KORAPUT:Villagers of Mashiput staged demonstration outside Koraput Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday protesting death of a pregnant woman due to alleged medical negligence. Sabita Bhoi had died due to heavy bleeding after delivering a baby girl in the MCH on Monday night.

Sabita and her husband Sonia Bhoi of Mashiput had come to the MCH on Monday for a regular pre-natal check up. After her examination, the doctor asked Sonia to admit her for a C-section as she had already crossed 40 weeks of gestation. Sonia was asked to arrange money for the operation. While he was away collecting money, the doctor conducted the surgery. After Sonia arrived, he asked him to arrange for blood as Sabita was bleeding profusely following the surgery.

Later, she was administered a bottle of blood that was procured from the MCH  blood bank. Although another bottle of blood was required, the blood bank could not supply it, Sonia alleged. He said had the required blood been administered to his wife, she could have been alive.

When the news reached Mashiput, villagers alleging negligence on the part of the doctor and blood bank, placed the body of Sabita outside the MCH and staged demonstration. The agitators were pacified after Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty called for a joint inquiry into the incident by MCH Superintendent
Khetrabasi Subudhi and Chief District Medical Officer in-charge Kaliprasad Behera. Family of the deceased was provided `10,000 from Red Cross funds.

