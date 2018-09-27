Home States Odisha

49 minors rescued from Andhra under Paree-II

As many as 49 minors including 23 girls were rescued by Odisha Police from Andhra Pradesh in a special operation under Paree-II campaign.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:As many as 49 minors including 23 girls were rescued by Odisha Police from Andhra Pradesh in a special operation under Paree-II campaign.A team led by Inspector TK Majhi and other police officers along with a district child protection officer were sent to AP for rescuing the minors.

The police informed that the majority of those rescued were staying in shelter homes. Police had formed eight teams comprising its officers and those of Women and Child Development (WCD) department to rescue missing children from AP, New Delhi and NCR, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The first team arrived here from AP on Wednesday evening and was welcomed by Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyaya, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra, Crime Branch SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat and WCD Department joint secretary (child welfare) Rega Geetarani Patnaik.   

The first phase of Paree-II campaign was held between September 1 and 15 and focused on rescuing children within the State while the second phase that started from September 16 focused on rescuing children from other States. “In the first phase of Paree-II campaign which was conducted within the State, around 2,189 children including 363 girls were rescued. In the second phase, 49 children have been rescued from AP,” the DGP said, adding the police are probing why the majority of the rescued children were staying in shelter homes and how many of them were engaged as child labourers. The DGP said stern action will be taken if it is found that the children were sold by their parents.

The police said till September 25, as many as 2,281 children including 400 girls have been rescued under both phases of Paree II campaign. “We will try to trace the rescued children’s parents and contact them,” said Rega Geetarani Patnaik, Jint Secretary, WCD department. Earlier, Odisha Police had rescued 8,115 minors between 2015 and 2017 under special operations - Smile and Muskaan - on the directions of Union Home Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours