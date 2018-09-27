Home States Odisha

Beggar’s throat slit

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants slit the throat of a 40-year-old differently-abled beggar at Jagatpur Golei Square on Tuesday night.  

Published: 27th September 2018 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants slit the throat of a 40-year-old differently-abled beggar at Jagatpur Golei Square on Tuesday night.  

The critically-injured beggar, identified as Bimal Chandra Behera of Balasore, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH). Locals said Bimal, who rode a tricycle, was begging in the locality for the last few months. He lived in a shanty under a flyover in the city.

Sources said some miscreants allegedly involved in robbing passersby asked Bimal to vacate his shanty and when he refused, one of them slit his throat with a knife. The attackers fled as some locals rushed to rescue Bimal.

Later, Jagatpur police rushed the victim to SCBMCH and registered a case in this regard. As Bimal’s condition is stated to be critical, police are yet to record his statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours