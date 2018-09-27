Beggar’s throat slit

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants slit the throat of a 40-year-old differently-abled beggar at Jagatpur Golei Square on Tuesday night.

The critically-injured beggar, identified as Bimal Chandra Behera of Balasore, has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH). Locals said Bimal, who rode a tricycle, was begging in the locality for the last few months. He lived in a shanty under a flyover in the city.

Sources said some miscreants allegedly involved in robbing passersby asked Bimal to vacate his shanty and when he refused, one of them slit his throat with a knife. The attackers fled as some locals rushed to rescue Bimal.

Later, Jagatpur police rushed the victim to SCBMCH and registered a case in this regard. As Bimal’s condition is stated to be critical, police are yet to record his statement.