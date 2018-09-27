BJP campaign on Ayushman Bharat in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With the State Government showing no sign of relenting to pressure from Centre for implementation of its flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, the BJP on Wednesday announced to launch a Statewide campaign to create awareness among people about the benefits of the scheme.

“The party will launch a signature campaign from September 30 to October 7 to create awareness about Ayushman Bharat scheme and build pressure on the State Government to implement the scheme as it is more beneficial than Biju Swasthya Kalayan Yojana,” said State BJP president Basant Panda. Dubbing the ruling BJD as anti-poor, Panda said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is more concerned about his post than people’s interest.

People suffering from critical ailments like cancer and needing treatment outside the State will not benefit from Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). Besides, Odia people living in other States will be deprived of availing the benefits of the Central scheme. Coming down heavily on the State Government for failing to improve the healthcare system, Panda said while shortage of doctors and paramedical staff has crippled hospitals, lack of infrastructure is the other reason for rural people opting for costly treatment in urban centres. “The State Government is not implementing the Central scheme for political reasons. We will make people aware about the scheme and collect signatures of one crore people during the week-long campaign,” said Panda.

The decision of the saffron party to launch a public campaign in support of Ayushman Bharat follows the public announcement of BJP’s national president Amit Shah at Puri on Monday that the issue will be taken to the people. In his address to the national executive committee meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha at Puri, Shah asserted that the BJP will implement the scheme after Naveen Government is ousted from power in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the State on September 22 had also appealed to the Chief Minister to link the people of the State with Ayushman Bharat scheme which he launched in Jharkhand a day after.