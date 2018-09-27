Burla planetarium turns out to be major crowd-puller

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Planetarium and Science and Evolution Park at Burla here have become major attraction for visitors. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had dedicated the facilities on September 22 last year.

As per reports, the planetarium has witnessed a footfall of 1,77,983 while the park registered visit of 2,59,563 people during the last one year. The planetarium, where people, especially students and children, learn astronomy, has a capacity to accommodate 142 visitors.

Hybrid technology, which has feature of both opto-mechanical and digital view, has been used in the planetarium. Digital system helps in better projection of animated movie and less sharpness and resolution of images of celestial bodies. The digital does not give the feeling of natural sky-watching, whereas opto-mechanical brings about sharp focus.

The Science and Evolution Park, which was developed over an area of two acres of land by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), is also a major crowd-puller. At least 86 gadgets and models, including Newton Third Law, Angular Momentum, Mass and Inertia, Centrifugal Force, Friction and Speed, Projectile, Gravity Ball, Musical Tubes, Play with Mirrors, Planetary Motion and DNA Model have been installed in the park.

Similarly, at least 31 models, including Neanderthal Man, Archaeopteryx, Megaloceros (Giant Deer), Proconsul (Chimpanzee), Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Triceratops Small and motorised movement-enabled Dinosaur have been installed in the Evolution Park. Both the projects were developed at a cost of `15.45 crore.

Strategically located, the planetarium and the park are also attracting tourists from across the State besides neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand visiting Burla to see Hirakud Dam, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and Jawahar Minar.

Assistant Engineer of Planetarium Rakesh Sahu said the facility has received good response in the last one year and people of all age groups are visiting it. The number of visitors substantially increased during the last tourist season, he added.