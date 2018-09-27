Home States Odisha

Campaign to improve attendance in schools

Guests releasing a booklet on ‘Sabudina Jiba School’ campaign | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: In a bid to ensure 100 per cent attendance of each child and improve quality of education in schools, the district administration in association with Unicef on Wednesday launched ‘Sabudina Jiba School’ and ‘Gyan Sanjog’ campaigns under Mo School Abhijan.

While parents, teachers, school management committees, communities and villagers will be involved in ensuring attendance of children in school,  Gyan Sanjog programme aims at increasing female literacy in the district. During launching of the campaigns, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar urged the teachers of ST and SC Development and School and Mass Education departments, civil societies and parents to join hands in strengthening the education system.

The Collector said, “Coming to school every day is important for each child. So to ensure that no child skips school, we launched the campaigns.” Efforts are on to improve quality of education with retention of children in the schools to give a sustainable boost for their all-round growth, she added.

She also pointed out that though evil practices like child marriage and child labour were highly prevalent in the tribal-dominated district, it has been checked to a great extent with the combined effort of police, district child protection unit, social welfare and health departments.

Similarly, resource materials on different subjects including question bank and multi-lingual dictionary will be developed under the programme. A booklet was also released which will be distributed among various stake-holders. In the booklet, it has been mentioned the disadvantages of missing school days and how to motivate children to come to school every day.

