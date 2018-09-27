CM Naveen Patnaik meets corporate honchos of South in Chennai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In the run-up to the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave in November, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday invited top-notch corporate honchos of southern India to participate in the biennial event of the State.

The Chief Minister met leading industrialists including Ramco Group Chairman PR Venketrama Raja, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Chettinad Group MAMR Muthiah, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Chinni Krishnan Ranganathan, Managing Director of Bannari Amman Food Products Pvt Ltd and Chairman of Murugappa Group MM Murugappan.

Addressing leaders and captains of leading business houses of Tamil Nadu at the Odisha investors’ meet in Chennai, the Chief Minister highlighted the competitive advantage of the State in terms of infrastructure, natural resources and vibrant environment for ease of doing business.

“Our natural strength lies in being a mineral rich State. During the last 18 years of my government, we have focused on enhancing the production levels of key minerals and value added products,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the reform measures of his government, the Chief Minister said the State has been accomplishing path breaking technological reforms to reduce physical business to government (B2G) interface. “Introduction of first of its kind and innovative ‘Go Swift’ - the single window investor facilitation and tracking portal, Odisha has been categorised as an achiever towards facilitating ‘ease of doing business’ by leveraging technology,” he said adding, the State recently received the 400th proposal through the portal within 10 months of its launching.

He said the theme of the Make in Odisha concalve 2018 is “I am Odisha”, a unique platform for the people to share their stories to showcase the ‘Odisha of today’ and the present their vision for the ‘Odisha of future’.

Launching Smart Odisha Hackathon, the Chief Minister called upon budding entrepreneurs and students to come up with innovative solutions to resolve the pressing challenges of public service delivery as well as those that concern the industry and consumers.

Claiming that Odisha is fast emerging as the manufacturing hub of eastern India, the Chief Minister invited the business leaders to experience the countless opportunities Odisha offers.

Noted actor and president of the newly launched party Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Hassan called on the Chief Minister. “Thank cinema and theatre’s multitalented icon @ikamalhaasan for his courtesy visit & for the kind words he had about the richness of #Odisha; his work as a humanitarian activist is indeed praiseworthy,” the CM tweeted.