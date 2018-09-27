Farmers’ info centre turns fodder field

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Farmers’ Information and Advisory Centre (FIAC) building, constructed in Erasama block of the district, is lying defunct since 2016 due to non-supply of electricity, thus turning the facility into an animal shelter.

Under Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), a Centrally- sponsored scheme, these centres were set up in each block of the district to disseminate agriculture-related information to farmers. FIAC was established at block level to be used by farmers, block officers of agriculture and allied departments for training, discussion and grassroots level planning. While the centres have been set up in Erasama, Naugaon, Balikuda, Tirtol and Raghunathpur blocks of the district, majority of these are not functioning due to negligence of officials, non-supply of electricity, lack of infrastructure and staff. As a result, farmers are deprived of the benefits of the facility.

It was also decided to house the office of Assistant Agriculture Officer in FIAC building for the benefit of farmers. But non-functioning of the building forced the district administration to run the office on Erasama block premises.

Locals alleged that at times when the State Government is focusing on supply of information and advisories to farmers through a number of web and mobile based applications, the facility at Erasama has failed to fulfil the objectives of welfare schemes.

Erasama Assistant Agriculture Officer Niranjan Rout said CESU officials are yet to provide electricity connection to the newly constructed building. As a result, farmers’ training programme and dissemination of information to the community have been badly affected, he added. A similar situation prevails in Naugaon, Balikuda and other blocks of the district. Steps are being taken to operate these centres soon, said the Assistant District Agriculture Officer.