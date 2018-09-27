Home States Odisha

Farmers’ info centre turns fodder field

It was also decided to house the office of Assistant Agriculture Officer in FIAC building for the benefit of farmers.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pigs move on the campus of defunct building of Farmers Information and Advisory Centre at Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Farmers’ Information and Advisory Centre (FIAC) building, constructed in Erasama block of the district, is lying defunct since 2016 due to non-supply of electricity, thus turning the facility into an animal shelter.

Under Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), a Centrally- sponsored scheme, these centres were set up in each block of the district to disseminate agriculture-related information to farmers. FIAC was established at block level to be used by farmers, block officers of agriculture and allied departments for training, discussion and grassroots level planning. While the centres have been set up in Erasama, Naugaon, Balikuda, Tirtol and Raghunathpur blocks of the district, majority of these are not functioning due to negligence of officials, non-supply of electricity, lack of infrastructure and staff. As a result, farmers are deprived of the benefits of the facility.

It was also decided to house the office of Assistant Agriculture Officer in FIAC building for the benefit of farmers. But non-functioning of the building forced the district administration to run the office on Erasama block premises.

Locals alleged that at times when the State Government is focusing on supply of information and advisories to farmers through a number of web and mobile based applications, the facility at Erasama has failed to fulfil the objectives of welfare schemes.

Erasama Assistant Agriculture Officer Niranjan Rout said CESU officials are yet to provide electricity connection to the newly constructed building. As a result, farmers’ training programme and dissemination of information to the community have been badly affected, he added. A similar situation prevails in Naugaon, Balikuda and other blocks of the district. Steps are being taken to operate these centres soon, said the Assistant District Agriculture Officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farmers’ Information and Advisory Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours