Government to take over Tata’s rehab colony

Tata Steel had acquired 3,000 acres of land, covering eight villages, in Chhatrapur in the 90s for setting up a mega steel plant.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: THE rehabilitation colony and other facilities constructed for oustees by Tata Steel in Luhajhar of Ganjam district will be handed over to State Government. The colony was set up 22 years back.

Tata Steel had acquired 3,000 acres of land, covering eight villages, in Chhatrapur in the 90s for setting up a mega steel plant. Even though people of these villages staged protests, lands were acquired in lieu of compensation by IDCO and handed over to Tata Steel. The company constructed a rehabilitation colony for 583 displaced families over an area of 334 acres near Luhajhar-Sitalapalli.

The families were resettled in the colony and given record of rights for the houses. Roads, a hospital, a school and drinking water projects were also a part of the colony. Subsequently, Tata Steel set up dairy farms and two milk chilling plants for the displaced families near the colony. However, the families recently lodged complaints with the district administration that the colony was not being maintained by the company. While the roads have been damaged, there is frequent power cuts in the colony and other facilities are lying in dilapidated condition.

On Wednesday, Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange directed officials of Health Department, School and Mass Education, PWD, RWSS and the District Panchayat Officer to visit the rehabilitation colony and take stock of the situation. After the officials submit their report on the condition of the colony, Tata Steel would be directed to take up repair works.

The Collector informed that as per norms, after repairing the damaged roads and other structures, Tata Steel would hand over the colony and other facilities to the Government departments concerned and the process will be monitored by the Rangeilunda BDO and project director of District Rural Development Agency.

