Locals block IOCL main road over waterlogging

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Protesting waterlogging problems in the villages, hundreds of villagers, affected by IOCL refinery in Paradip, blocked the main road to IOCL near Rangiagada bridge on Wednesday. Vehicular movement along the IOCL main road came to a standstill for eight hours after locals blocked the road.

Sources said hundreds of villagers of Rangiagarh, Chunbellari, Kutukula, Biswali, Kothi, Siju, Lunukua, Bagadia, Jhimani, Dalimbpur, Chandinipada and Nuashai blocked Rangiagada bridge on IOCL road demanding discharge of stagnant water from their agriculture lands and supply of drinking water under pipe water scheme to end acute drinking water crisis.

Villagers alleged that IOCL drains are connected to Niharuni river. Paradip Refinery of IOCL discharges waste water into the river causing waterlogging and affecting agriculture activities in the fields nearby due to deposit of back water. The river is clogged with sand, soil and other waste released by IOCL and in the absence of cleaning, the rainwater is entering the villages instead of flowing into the river. In September 2016, Additional District Magistrate, Paradip, had conducted meeting to find solutions as per the demand of the villages. The officials of Paradip Refinery, the then Tehsildar of Kujang and village chief, including elected representatives who were also present, had committed to fulfil their demands. The situation worsened after last rainfall during which hundreds of thatched houses collapsed and paddy fields got inundated.

They alleged that despite frequent reminders, the authorities concerned have ignored their demands which were not fulfilled by IOCL authority. They demanded that the drains of IOCL connecting to the nearby river need to be cleaned. They also sought drainage system and supply of drinking water to affected villagers through pipe water schemes.

The administration, accompanied by police, conducted a meeting with the IOCL officials and village chief to resolve their issues. The IOCL officials have assured the villagers that Niharuni river will be cleaned within seven days for smooth discharge of stagnant water and committed to supply drinking water facilities within two months through pipe water scheme following which the irate villagers lifted blockade in the evening.