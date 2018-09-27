Maoists demand relief for flood-hit cut-off villagers

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:The Maoists on Wednesday threatened to derail development if the Government did not pay compensation to the flood affected people in Malkangiri district.A release issued by Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) division, written in Telugu, stated that seven panchayats in the cut-off region of Chitrakonda have suffered crop loss due to the recent rainfall and the Government has to pay compensation to the affected people.

Standing crops too have been damaged after water level rose due to storage of excess water in Chitrakonda dam to generate more electricity by Balimela power house. The floodwater inundated all the agriculture fields on the day of heavy downpour and damaged crops, the release stated. The situation would further worsen due to the steps taken by the State Government.The flood has also claimed lives of about 660 domestic animals in the three panchayats - Andrapalli, Jantri and Jodamba in the region.

The Government is not serious about the development of people residing in cut-off region and the State Government has failed to reach out to the people there, it said.The Government wants to forcibly transport natural resources from there with the help of police and this is why Gurupriya Bridge has been constructed.The Government would be held responsible for the consequence if due compensation is not paid to the affected people in the cut-off region.

Two red rebels get death sentence

Ranchi: CPI (Maoists) - Praveer Da alias Sukhlal Murmu and Tala Da alias Sanathan Baski - were awarded death sentence by a Special District Session Court of Taufikul Hassan for killing the then Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in 2013. The two accused persons were held guilty by the court on September 26 while other five accused persons were allowed to walk free giving benefit of doubt to them. “The crime committed by them was of very harsh in nature and hence we demanded death sentence for them as they have no right to live in this world. Convince with our submission, the Court pronounced death sentence for both of them,” said Additional Public Prosecutor Surendra Sinha. Maoists had ambushed Balihar along with his body guards at Amrapara, around 400 km from Ranchi on July 2, 2013.