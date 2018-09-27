No Government benefits, no vote in 2019: Tribal villagers

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: They are a community of about 5,000 tribals living in remote belts under Moroda Assembly segment. Neglected by the local administration over the decades, the villagers have threatened to boycott the general elections, scheduled next year, over their demands.

A Voter Identity Card is the only valid Government instrument they possess so far. Deprived of Government benefits in the absence of requisite papers, the community has been struggling to make ends meet. The tribals have not been brought under any caste so far.

Rearing cattle of other communities for a living, the tribals have no cattle or land to call their own as a result of which they are at the mercy of other communities for work. Popular as ‘bagala’ or herdsmen, the community members have no land or any other property to call their own. All families here come under BPL category. While male members of the family bring cattle of other community to graze those on the field and work as daily labourers, the women go to nearby forest to collect minor forest produce. Bijay Rout of the village said, “The leaders come, deliver some speeches, make several assurances during elections and after a win, they forget their promises and rarely show up in the villages.

The agitators said though they had apprised the elected representatives about their plight, all words fell on deaf ears, said Rout. Education too has taken a hit. Parents do not send their children to school fearing for their lives. Sans education institutions, children are forced to be illiterate and support their parents in cattle caring, said JMM State leader Kalinga Keshari Jena. As a result, the villagers are determined to stay away from election process until their problems are addressed. The villagers, on Wednesday, submitted a memorandum to the President through Collector demanding that their community be recognised under Scheduled Tribe.