No subsidised rice for welfare institutions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FSCW) department on Wednesday refused to supply subsidised rice to welfare institutions and hostels applying directly for the benefit.

Joint Secretary, FSCW department, Dhirendra Kumar Sahoo said a number of institutions and hostels approached the department directly for allotment of subsidised rice. But the department cannot take any decision in this regard as the existing guidelines have been revised by the Centre.

Sahoo said as per the revised guidelines, it is mandatory for the institutions and hostels to get verified by the department under which they are functioning. Four departments including the School and Mass Education as well as Women and Child Welfare have been authorised to verify the eligibility of institutions/hostels through their district level officers and upload the eligibility details on the Government portal for consideration of allotment.

Meanwhile, to ensure that this procedure is followed strictly, the FSCW department has asked the Collectors to instruct the officials concerned and welfare institutions and hostels to adhere to the revised guidelines.

Currently, 15 kg of rice is being provided to inmates of welfare institutions and hostels per month at a subsidised rate of Rs 1 per kg.