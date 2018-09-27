Home States Odisha

Sans Sardar, team India to test new combinations

Thirty two-year-old Sardar called it a day after a furore broke out over the performance of the Indian team in the Asian games held at Jakarta.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey players during a practice session at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, the Indian team is trying new combinations in the ongoing national hockey camp at Kalinga Stadium here in absence of former captain Sardar Singh who recently announced his retirement.

ALSO READ | Promo of Hockey World Cup at FHRAI event

Thirty two-year-old Sardar called it a day after a furore broke out over the performance of the Indian team in the Asian games held at Jakarta. India bagged the bronze medal in the tournament.Hockey India chief coach Harender Singh said, “Sardar is a legend of the game, not just in India but in the world. His absence will definitely create a vacuum as happens when a big player retires.”

Harender further said it is not easy to replace a player of Sardar’s stature who has an experience of 370 International caps. “But luckily, we have players like Manpreet Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam and a few seniors who have the ability to step into Sardar’s shoes,” he said.

The chief coach said they are trying out different combinations on the basis of the team’s past performances in the Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Test matches and Asian Champions Trophy. “We will play with the best combination in the World Cup,” Harender added.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said Sardar’s absence is also an opportunity for others. There are players who can do the job for the team. “Preparation is on in full swing for the upcoming mega hockey event. The team will play the Asian Championships in Oman, the first tournament after Sardar’s retirement. We will get a chance to try out new combinations while playing the top Asian teams and hopefully, come out with the best team,” he said.

Sardar spent more than a decade in the Indian team and was an important member in the dressing room. The best replacement of the former captain would be Manpreet Singh, said forward SV Sunil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup national hockey camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours