Sans Sardar, team India to test new combinations

BHUBANESWAR:Ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, the Indian team is trying new combinations in the ongoing national hockey camp at Kalinga Stadium here in absence of former captain Sardar Singh who recently announced his retirement.

Thirty two-year-old Sardar called it a day after a furore broke out over the performance of the Indian team in the Asian games held at Jakarta. India bagged the bronze medal in the tournament.Hockey India chief coach Harender Singh said, “Sardar is a legend of the game, not just in India but in the world. His absence will definitely create a vacuum as happens when a big player retires.”

Harender further said it is not easy to replace a player of Sardar’s stature who has an experience of 370 International caps. “But luckily, we have players like Manpreet Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam and a few seniors who have the ability to step into Sardar’s shoes,” he said.

The chief coach said they are trying out different combinations on the basis of the team’s past performances in the Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Test matches and Asian Champions Trophy. “We will play with the best combination in the World Cup,” Harender added.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said Sardar’s absence is also an opportunity for others. There are players who can do the job for the team. “Preparation is on in full swing for the upcoming mega hockey event. The team will play the Asian Championships in Oman, the first tournament after Sardar’s retirement. We will get a chance to try out new combinations while playing the top Asian teams and hopefully, come out with the best team,” he said.

Sardar spent more than a decade in the Indian team and was an important member in the dressing room. The best replacement of the former captain would be Manpreet Singh, said forward SV Sunil.