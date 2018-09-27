Six Firemen suspended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:AT least six agitating Fire personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty and indiscipline on Wednesday.

The six personnel are leading fireman Bijay Kumar Mallick and driver Narendra Kumar Mallick, posted at Chitrada in Mayurbhanj district, havildar Satya Ranjan Swain and driver Mitu Kumar Nahak, posted at Dasapalla in Nayagarh district, leading fireman Upendra Singh and driver Yudhistir Baliarsingh, posted at Baliapal in Balasore district.

Fire department officials said Bijay and Narendra did not attend an emergency call on September 24 to rescue a minor girl who had fallen into a well under Morada police station limits. The fire personnel’s failure to reach the spot resulted in the death of the minor. Similarly, Satya and Mitu ignored a fire call at Srirampur while Upendra and Yudhistir did the same in Baliapal. “The fire personnel were suspended owing to gross negligence in performing their duties and for the unauthorised withdrawal from duty,” a Fire department officer said.

The suspension comes after fire service personnel under the banner of Odisha Fireman and Havildars Association on Monday launched an indefinite strike across the State over their various demands, including equal pay, status and allowances on a par with havildars and constables.