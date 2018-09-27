TED talk in VSSUT on Sept 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to provide a platform to innovative minds to share their passions, ideas and experiences in various fields, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla is organising a TED talk ‘TEDxVSSUT’ on September 30.

The university, in collaboration with VSSUT Alumni Association, is organising the event independently by obtaining a licence from TED, a non-profit devoted to spreading ideas. The theme of the talk show is ‘Solving the Unsloved’. A number of speakers will share their ideas and experiences on the topics ranging from innovations in education to health and technology.

Eminent speakers like managing director of Asia CrowdStrike Jagdish Mahapatra, IPS officer Sagarika Nath, author Krishna Trilok, environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy, Capgemini vice-president Dhiraj Sinha, social activist Shruti Mohapatra and VSSUT student satellite team members will share their ideas. More than 100 TEDx enthusiasts will also attend the event.

“The event is going to be a fusion of brilliant minds who are an excellent guide for making others realise their dream, passion and help them cultivate their own innovative thoughts to pursue in that direction” said Prayash Panda, communication and editorial head of TEDxVSSUT. Chiranjibi Dalabehera, organising committee member, said the event will offer an opportunity to the participants to share and realise their own passion, interests and their own life experiences.