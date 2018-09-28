Home States Odisha

2,900-acre Posco land for JSW steel plant 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two years after steel manufacturing company JSW Steel proposed to set up a greenfield steel plant in the State, the State Government has allotted 2,900 acres land to the company for the project in Paradip of Jagatsinghpur district. The land was earlier given to South Korean steel major Posco.
Industry Minister Anant Das said the JSW has planned to set up a 10 mtpa steel plant and will invest around `50,000 crore.

Sources said JSW Steel has already begun the process for getting environment and forest clearances for the project.The villagers of Nuagaon, Gadakujang and Dhinkia panchayats have welcomed the decision of the State Government to hand over the land to JSW Steel.The anti-displacement leaders have, however, vowed to intensify their stir against the handing over the land which, they say, is in violation of the directive of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Earlier, a petitioner, Bhamarbar Das, and others hailing from Govindpur had filed a writ in NGT in November last year to stop felling of trees following IDCO’s move to a construct boundary wall. The petitioners said the move was in violation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) and the Forest (Conservation) Act. With regard to the right to settlement on forest land for traditional forest dwellers, the processes prescribed in the FRA have not been completed in the area, they said.

Earlier, the NGT had intervened after the Ministry of Environment and Forests had asked IDCO authorities to produce forest clearance for construction of boundary wall and felling of trees. Nirvya Samantray, a pro-industry leader, said, “without discussing with villagers, no project work of JSW should start in the disputed lands. Villagers have no objection to JSW steel industry if it is set up after fulfilling the genuine demands of the villagers.”

Last year, IDCO had started construction of boundary wall on the land to prevent encroachments. The boundary wall is likely to be built around 18 km covering  villages of Nuagaon, Gobindapur, Polanga, Gadakujanga and Baynalkanda at an estimated cost of `13 crore.Of the 18 km, construction of boundary wall had been completed on 2 km by January 2018 and the process was stopped after the intervention of NGT.

