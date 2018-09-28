Home States Odisha

400 year old Panchubarahi temple in tourist map

The original temple was relocated from the sea-erosion hit Satabhaya village on  April 20 to Bagapatia, 12 km from its original abode, to save the temple from the advancing sea.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The 400-year-old Ma Panchubarahi temple at the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district is all set to be brought under the tourism map, where only Dalit women of the fishing community act as priestess.  Men are forbidden from touching the deities.
The district tourism office has recently suggested before the State tourism department to include this unique  temple in the State’s tourist map and the department is contemplating to give tourist tag to the temple,  said Bijaya Mohanty, the district tourist officer of Kendrapara on Thursday.

The original temple was relocated from the sea-erosion hit Satabhaya village on  April 20 to Bagapatia, 12 km from its original abode, to save the temple from the advancing sea.About  571 families of Satabhaya were also rehabilitated at the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia. Satabhaya is an inaccessible seaside village as one has to cross a crocodile-infested Bausagadi river and trek 12 km long bad road to reach the temple for which only a few are able to visit the temple.

“The new address of the temple at Bagapatia is well connected with good road for which we decided to suggest the government to include this temple in tourist map to attract more visitors to this newly built temple,”  added Mohanty.

At present, five priestesses have been worshipping the deities in the temple on   rotation basic. Men are disallowed to act as priests. So are the widows. Male members are also debarred from touching the Goddesses for which many tourists will visit this rare temple in the State after its inclusion in the tourist map,” added Mohanty.

The  temple  situates within Bhitarkanika National Park  for which many tourists, including overseas tourists who visit Bhitarkanika, will also visit the rare temple  during their journey to the India’s second largest mangrove forest, added Mohanty.

Recently, the officials of tourist department and other officials visited the famous temple.  “We are happy that the district administration has recently decided to include this temple in the State’s tourist map to attract more people to this unique temple,”  said Rasmita Sahani, Sarapanch of Satabhaya Gram Panchayat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ma Panchubarahi temple Bagapatia Kendrapara district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting