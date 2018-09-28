BJP Mahila Morcha to intensify stir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The BJP Mahila Morcha which has been demanding removal of Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy over his alleged derogatory remarks against women on Thursday announced to launch a Statewide agitation on September 28 and 29.

The Morcha has decided to stage demonstration in all the district headquarters to press their demand for sacking of Maharathy from the Council of Ministers.“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence on the issue has hurt the sentiments of women of the State. If he fails to take action against the Agriculture Minister within two days, the Morcha will intensify its agitation,” president of State BJP Mahila Morcha Pravati Parida said.

On the day, activists of the Morcha lodged a complaint against Maharathy with Delang police over his alleged objectionable comments against women. The activists had also staged demonstration in front of Maharathy’s residence here on Wednesday.

Maharathy, on the other hand, refused to tender apology and said his statement was misinterpreted. “I have never made any insulting remarks against women. Therefore, there is no question of tendering an apology,” Maharathy told reporters.