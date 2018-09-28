Brahma Paribartan report not to be made public: SJTA

By Express News Service

PURI: The Brahma Paribartan fiasco in Jagannath Temple, which had rocked the State during the 2015 Nabakalebara of the Trinity, cannot be made public, said Sri Jagannath Temple Administration on Thursday.

Briefing mediapersons after a meeting of the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, presided over by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, SJTA Chief Administrator PK Mohapatra said the report of Brahma Paribartan cannot be made public as it contains very sensitive and secret rituals of the deities. The report will be stored in the temple treasury, he added. Moreover, the report will not be given to anyone under the Right to Information Act, he maintained.

Without revealing the details of the report, Mohapatra said 10 to 15 Daita servitors who were on duty for transferring the Supreme Matter from the old idols to the new ones have been indicted and the managing body has decided to take necessary punitive action against them.

A three-month notice would be issued to them and legal proceedings initiated against them. They would be facing trial under Section 21 (b) of the Temple Act which has provisions for dismissal from rendering religious service if proved guilty, said the Chief Administrator.The report was placed before the SJTA by a three-member panel which had scrutinised the report filed by the Chief Administrator after an inquiry.

This was among the major decisions taken on the 12-point reforms in the temple as passed in the Supreme Court interim judgment and suggestions of the SC-appointed amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, who had visited the temple recently.

Informing about other decisions take, Mohapatra said in adherence to Supreme Court judgment on collection of ‘dakhina’, placing of ‘thaali’ and pitchers by servitors for collection of donations would be completely stopped. Queue system for devotees would be introduced from October 3. Four additional Hundi would be installed at four different places of the temple while donation boxes would be placed at Bahar Kath and Bhitar Kath.

The collection from Hundis and donation boxes would be counted daily under the vigil of CCTV camera which would be connected to the Chief Administrator office. Gold and silver collected would be deposited in SBI lockers every Monday, Mohapatra said.On reforms in temple kitchen, he said hearths in the kitchen would be brought under the control of the temple administration. Rate charts for sale of mahaprasad in Anand Bazaar would be fixed after practical calculations and approval of temple body.

The managing body also approved implementation of 11 points of the apex court judgment while the hereditary rights would be retained with stringent regulations,, said Mohapatra. A sub-committee has been constituted to draft necessary amendments in the Sri Jagannath Temple Act and would be sent to the Government, he added.

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, the chairperson of the temple body, presided over the meeting while almost all the members participated, including District Magistrate Jyotiprakas Das and Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi.