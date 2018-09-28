Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik flags off vans for Biju health plan

The campaign will be extended to rest of the districts in successive phases.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to spread awareness on the State Government’s flagship healthcare programme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off caravans at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Specially-decorated vehicles carrying information on the health assurance scheme, which aims to benefit 3.5 crore people from over 70 lakh families, will cover all the 30 districts to spread awareness on the universal healthcare programme and its benefits.

In the first phase, 10 vehicles have been flagged off and these will cover Ganjam, Khurda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Cuttack and Balangir districts.

The campaign will be extended to rest of the districts in successive phases. The vehicles will visit all villages in the districts where people will be made aware about the scheme though cultural programmes and street plays.

The Government has roped in several block and district level folk artists’ organisations for the initiative with an aim to not only spread awareness on different welfare schemes but also promote and financially support the dying folk art forms.     

Among others, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda, NHM Director Shalini Pandit and OSMCL Managing Director Archana Patnaik were present.

