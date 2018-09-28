CM Naveen Patnaik not well, cancels tours

Home States Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has cancelled all his tour programmes for next two days as he is indisposed.

Published: 28th September 2018

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has cancelled all his tour programmes for next two days as he is indisposed.“The Chief Minister is suffering from viral fever and cold. So all his tour programmes have been cancelled for next two days,” a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.
However, Naveen will attend office in the State Secretariat. Officials said his scheduled visit to Kalahandi to inaugurate ‘Kalahandi dialogue’ has been cancelled. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme from the Secretariat by video-conferencing.

On Thursday morning, Naveen attended office and sanctioned projects worth `46.78 crore for 10 blocks across nine districts under Ama Gaon Ama Bikas programme. So far, the Chief Minister has sanctioned `1034.63 crore under the rural programme meant for developmental works in rural pockets of the State.
The Chief Minister also flagged off caravans which will move in 10 districts in the first phase to make people aware about the provisions of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from the Secretariat.

