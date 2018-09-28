Home States Odisha

Couple ends life after death of son

IN a tragic incident, a young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following the death of their son here on Wednesday night.

Published: 28th September 2018

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: IN a tragic incident, a young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following the death of their son here on Wednesday night. The deceased are  Pradip Kumar Jena (32) and his wife Pravati Jena (27) of Udrang village under Binjharpur police station limits. They took the extreme step by consuming poison after the death of their 8-year-old son a couple of days ago, police said. They had also lost their 5-year-old daughter just six months back.

“The young couple used to sit on the verandah of their house during night. We could not see the couple on their verandah last night. Thinking that they were inside the house, I went to their house. When I saw their bedroom locked from inside, I called them, but there was no response,” said Bhanupriya, a neighbour. She then called the locals.

The locals broke open the bedroom door and rescued them in a grievous condition. They called an ambulance and rushed the couple to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jajpur town where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Sources said Pradip and his wife were unable to overcome the loss of their son Omm, who was suffering from blood disorder since birth. They had provided medical treatment, but could not save him.Six months ago, the couple’s five year-old daughter had died of Thalassemia.Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

