Deer Park road moves at slow pace

Work on the road leading to Deer Park in the city is moving at a snail’s pace.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the road leading to Deer Park in the city is moving at a snail’s pace. Though the Public Works Department (PWD) had set a target to complete it by June-end, the work is far from completion.

Apart from development of the 2-km road, walking track of 1.5 metres is being laid along both sides of the road to provide a new destination for morning and evening walkers of the city. The peaceful atmosphere and greenery along the road continues to be a major attraction of the road.

At present, work on the drain and laying of paver blocks along the road are underway. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1.57 crore. The work on the project started in March. The road belonging to Forest department was transferred to Public Works Department for construction in August, 2016.

The road leads to the Wild Animal Conservation Centre (WACC), popularly known as Deer Park, situated amidst Motijharan Reserve Forest from Zilla School Chowk in the city. Visitors use the Zilla School Chowk-Deer Park Road to reach the WACC, a small zoo. At present, the road is lying in a bad shape due to lack of maintenance with potholes dotting the stretch.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division I, Sambalpur, Gouranga Charan Sahu said the work on the drain along the road is almost completed. The work has been delayed due to rain. However, they have set a target to complete the work within two months, he added.

